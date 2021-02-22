Prince William shares update on hospitalized grandfather Prince Philip©GettyImages
Prince William shares update on hospitalized grandfather Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth’s husband was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday

By HOLA! USA

Nearly one week after Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital, Prince William shared an update on his 99-year-old grandfather. On Monday, the Duke of Cambridge, who battled coronavirus last year, visited a vaccination center at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange—marking his first in-person engagement of 2021. During the outing, photographer Arthur Edwardsasked the royal dad of three about the Duke of Edinburgh. “Yes, he’s ok. They’re keeping an eye on him,” William said.

Prince William shared an update on his grandfather while visiting a coronavirus vaccination center©Getty Images
Prince William shared an update on his grandfather while visiting a coronavirus vaccination center

Queen Elizabeth’s husband was taken to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London last Tuesday “after feeling unwell.” In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening. The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.”

A palace source previously told BBC that Prince Philip traveled by car to the hospital and that the Duke was “in good spirits.” Per People magazine, sources revealed that it was not an emergency admission and that Philip’s illness is not COVID-19-related.

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 16©Getty Images
Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 16

Over the weekend, Prince Charles traveled from Highgrove House, located in Gloucestershire, to see his father. The Prince of Wales reportedly spent about 30 minutes with Philip on Saturday. According to King Edward VII’s Hospital’s website, “Visitors will only be considered in exceptional circumstances, where one visitor will be permitted to visit.”

