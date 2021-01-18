Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids enjoy snow day in Norfolk

This past weekend was likely snow much fun for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate shared a photo of the grounds covered in snow. “An actual snow day today in Norfolk ❄️,” the image was captioned. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three young children are believed to be spending England’s third national lockdown at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

©Matt Porteous



The Cambridges are believed to be spending the lockdown in Norfolk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left London for Norfolk ahead of Christmas last month. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! previously noted that the royals “have no reason to return to the capital [London], while they are also unable to as the law advises against essential travel.” According to the UK Government’s restrictions, individuals “must not leave or be outside of” their home unless they “have a ‘reasonable excuse,” which includes work, volunteering, exercise, medical reasons, etc.

Kensington Palace shared a video on Friday of Prince William and Kate Middleton—marking their first joint engagement of 2021—speaking with frontline workers about Hospice UK’s Just ‘B’ service. According to People magazine, the Duke and Duchess conducted the video call from Anmer Hall.

“This is an unprecedented time that you are all facing,” William said (via HELLO!). “I think that really needs to be nailed home right now is that this is like nothing before that anyone has ever seen, particularly this third wave we are going through right now.”