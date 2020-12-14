Princess Sofia of Sweden gives first look at her growing baby bump in new family photo

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Princess Sofia of Sweden gave royal fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump. The expectant royal, 36, was joined by her husband Prince Carl Philip and their sons Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel in a new family photo and video to mark the third Sunday of Advent and to celebrate St. Lucia’s Day (Dec. 13). “Happy third Advent and Happy Lucia from us! We also want to express our warmest thanks for all the nice congratulations to our growing family❤,” the royal couple wrote alongside the holiday photo shared on their personal Instagram account.

©Victor Ericsson, The Royal Court of Sweden



Princess Sofia of Sweden is expecting her third child

Meanwhile, a video released by the Swedish Royal Court gave an inside look at the Prince Couple’s home in Stockholm. Matching stockings for Gabriel, Alexander and their family dog Siri could be seen hanging on the fireplace. The royals filmed the video sitting in front of their decorated Christmas tree. Sofia looked cozy wearing a light beige merino knit dress from Finnish design house Andiata.

Both Gabriel, three, and Alexander, four, helped their father light candles in the greeting. The young Princes’ royal cousins have also been celebrating Advent. Princess Madeleine released a photo of her children—Princess Leonore, six, Prince Nicolas, five, and Princess Adrienne, two—to mark the second Sunday of Advent last week, while the Crown Princess family—Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, and their kids Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four—shared a video greeting for the first Sunday of Advent.

Next year, Sofia and Carl Philip will have a new family member to celebrate with. The couple, who tested positive for COVID-19 in late November, announced on Friday that they are expecting their third child. ﻿“We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family,” Sofia and Carl Philip said. According to the Royal Court, the couple’s royal baby is due “at the turn of the month March-April 2021.”