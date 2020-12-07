Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s kids look festive in new holiday photo

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, are celebrating Advent. The mom of three took to her personal Instagram account on Sunday to share a photo of herself lighting a candle while her kids looked on. “Happy 2nd Advent,” Madeleine captioned the post (translated to English). The young Swedish royals looked festive sporting red and tartan outfits for the photo, which was taken by Madeleine’s husband Christopher O’Neill.

The Swedish Royal Court also posted the image on their official account writing, “Today, the second Advent candle is lit in many homes in Sweden and abroad. With this picture, Princess Madeleine and her family wish a happy second Advent.”

Leonore, six, Nicolas, five, and two-year-old Adrienne’s cousins Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar marked the first Sunday of Advent last week. The future Queen of Sweden, eight, and her younger brother, four, starred in a video greeting with their parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, in addition to their adorable pup Rio. “We want to wish you all a happy first Advent,” Estelle said in the video.

Madeleine, who resides in Miami, Florida with her husband and kids, won’t be celebrating Christmas with her royal relatives this year. In November, the Swedish Royal Court confirmed to Svensk Damtidning that King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s youngest daughter along with her brood won’t be traveling to Sweden for the holidays due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, the court’s information manager Margareta Thorgren said, “Princess Madeleine lives in Florida and there are stricter restrictions that apply. And the family follows them. Therefore, it is not possible for the princess to travel and they can not come home over Christmas.”