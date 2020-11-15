Drew Barrymore recalls meeting Princess Diana: ‘I’ll never forget it’

The Crown is back with its most anticipated season yet and Drew Barrymore is pumped. The 45-year-old star, who is considered “acting royalty,” included the Netflix series in a what to watch style segment during The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, November 13. “It is such a great window into the royal family,” she excitedly said. Drew teased that she would be interviewing Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana in season four and Josh O’Connor who plays Prince Charles. She went on to reveal that she met the real Princess Di when she was young!

Princess Diana at the 1982 London premiere of ‘E.T.’

“I got to meet Princess Diana when I was little. I did,” she said. “I’ll never forget it, when you‘re a little girl meeting a real-life Princess. And her - oh my goodness!” Lucky for Drew, she has a photo to look back on. The sweet snap shows her at age 7 meeting Lady Di alongside Stephen Spielberg at a 1982 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial screening in London.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” she previously told Jimmy Kimmel. “It was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess, the real-life princess, the people’s Princess. Diana was and is and will always be the epitome of a woman that all little girls look up to.” Little Drew gifted Diana a cute E.T. plushie, to which the royal “was so kind and so nice.”

“I can’t wait to watch this season,” Drew said, capping off the chat on her show. The Crown season four hit Netflix on Sunday, November 15. The series follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, with the fourth installment set during Margaret Thatcher‘s premiership. Royal fans are especially thrilled for the introduction of Lady Diana Spencer and consequently Prince William and Prince Harry.