Kate Middleton’s kids return to school ahead of second COVID-19 lockdown

It’s back to school for Kate Middleton’s oldest children! According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are both students at Thomas’s Battersea, have returned to school following their half-term break. While off from classes, the oldest Cambridge children reportedly enjoyed a getaway with their parents and brother Prince Louis. Per The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rented a four-bedroom cottage on the Isles of Scilly for their “staycation.” “We hardly noticed at first as they seemed a normal family on holiday intent on keeping themselves to themselves,” one individual who saw the royals said. “The place where they were staying was quite modest and certainly not hugely luxurious.”

©Kensington Palace



Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Thomas’s Battersea

George and Charlotte’s return to school comes ahead of England entering a second national lockdown this week (Nov. 5). The UK Government will not be closing schools. “Senior clinicians still advise that school is the best place for children to be, and so they should continue to go to school. Schools have implemented a range of protective measures to make them safe,” the government’s website reads.

Kate and Prince William’s oldest children were homeschooled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In September, the Duke of Cambridge appeared happy to be relieved of homeschooling duties as kids returned to school. “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again,” he shared. “Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.”

©Getty Images



The Cambridges reportedly enjoyed a staycation in the Isles of Scilly during their kids’ half-term

Prince William reportedly battled the novel coronavirus in April. The Queen’s grandson is said to have kept his diagnosis private because he did not want to cause alarm, The Sun reported. ﻿“At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked,” a source told The Sun. “After seeing medics and testing positive - which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is - William was determined it should be business as usual though.”