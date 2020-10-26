Kate Middleton, Prince William and kids bake cupcakes: See photo

A family that bakes together, stays together! Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children—Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two—hit the kitchen to whip up some homemade cupcakes for veterans. The Royal British Legion, the UK’s largest Armed Forces charity, shared a photo of the Cambridge family’s delectable creations writing, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our Poppy Appeal this year by baking poppy cakes! These delicious cakes were delivered to residents at our care home in Norfolk. Click the link in our bio to find out how you can support us this year. #everypoppycounts #poppyappeal @kensingtonroyal.”

©The Royal British Legion



The Cambridges made homemade cupcakes for veterans

The royals’ cupcakes, which appear to be vanilla-flavored, were decorated with white colored frosting and edible poppies. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the treats to support the Poppy Appeal, which is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November during the period of Remembrance.

Back in June, while still quarantining at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, William revealed that his kids had been “attacking” their kitchen baking. The dad of three made the revelation during his visit to Smiths the Bakers in King’s Lynn. The Duke shared, “I’ve done a little bit of baking. The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine’s been doing quite a bit of baking.”

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge



William and Kate’s kids attacked their kitchen during quarantine

The Duchess has previously spoken about her love for baking, revealing that she makes her children’s birthday cakes. “I love making the cake,” Kate told Mary Berry during 2019’s A Berry Royal Christmas special. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”