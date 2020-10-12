Spanish Princesses make first public appearance following their quarantine

Queen Letizia and King Felipe were joined by their daughters—Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia—as they celebrated Spain’s National Day on Monday. The royals were out in full force for the celebration, which was scaled down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ﻿The monarchs and Spanish Princesses all sported face masks for the public appearance, which came days after the Spanish government declared a state of emergency in Madrid.

©Getty Images



The Spanish royals celebrated their country’s National Day on Oct. 12

After painting the town red last week in a scarlet power suit, Letizia once again opted for an all-crimson ensemble. The Queen recycled her red Felipe Varela coat and burgundy velvet dress for the family engagement on Oct. 12.

Following in their mother’s fashionable footsteps, Leonor and Sofia were dressed to impress on Monday. The Spanish Princesses showed off their different sense of style with Leonor, 14, wearing a flared skirt and & Other Stories puff sleeve $34 sweater. Meanwhile, Sofia, 13, looked sophisticated in a white Zara blouse that featured a statement bow and navy trousers.

©Getty Images



Leonor and Sofia showed off their different sense of style at the engagement

Letizia’s oldest daughter completed her outfit wearing her Order of the Golden Fleece, which King Felipe gave to his firstborn in 2018 making Leonor the youngest female in modern history to receive the prestigious honor. The outing marked the Spanish Princess’ first public appearance since they were quarantined following their return to Santa Maria de los Rosales School in September.

Both of the Princesses quarantined at home after one of Leonor’s classmates tested positive COVID-19. At the time, the Royal House said in a statement via HOLA!: “Given the detection of a positive case of COVID19 in one of the students of the class to which the Princess of Asturias belongs, the School Center has recommended to parents that the students of the aforementioned class do not attend preventively for the next 14 days, and at the expense of what the health authorities of the Community of Madrid determine. In this sense, the Princess of Asturias will follow the health regulations and indications, as will Their Majesties the Kings and the Infanta Sofía.” Leonor, who is first in line to the Spanish throne, underwent a PCR test and tested negative.