The Spanish Princesses are being quarantined less than a week after starting school

Princess Leonor is being quarantined at home after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19. The news came days after King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s oldest daughter started her 4th year of ESO at Santa Maria de los Rosales School. Infanta Sofia, who was accompanied by Leonor on her first day on Friday, will also be quarantined. Although the Spanish Princesses won’t be in their respective classrooms, they will continue their studies online.

The Spanish Princesses are being quarantined after Princess Leonor's classmate tested positive for COVID-19

“Given the detection of a positive case of COVID19 in one of the students of the class to which the Princess of Asturias belongs, the School Center has recommended to parents that the students of the aforementioned class do not attend preventively for the next 14 days, and at the expense of what the health authorities of the Community of Madrid determine. In this sense, the Princess of Asturias will follow the health regulations and indications, as will Their Majesties the Kings and the Infanta Sofía,” the Royal House said in a statement, according to HOLA!.

Leonor, 14, attended her first day of class on Wednesday, while Sofia, 13, began her 2nd year of ESO on Sept. 11. The return of Santa Maria de los Rosales School students was being staggered due to the pandemic. Felipe and Letizia took turns when it came to drop off duty last week since health recommendations dictate that students should be accompanied by one parent.

Queen Letizia’s oldest daughter returned to school on Sept. 9

While Letizia was absent for Leonor’s first day, Sofia instead joined her father as they dropped the future Queen of Spain off. Two days later, Sofia attended her first day with her big sister by her side. The Spanish Princesses had their temperatures checked upon their arrival to the private school in Madrid last week. Leonor and Sofia also sported surgical face masks, which are “mandatory” for all students from the age of six “both in classrooms and on internal displacements in the School.” In an effort to prevent the risk of COVID-19, Leonor and Sofia’s school has acquired sanitary materials and has hired necessary personnel to constantly clean and disinfect classrooms and common places.