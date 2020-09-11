Spanish Princesses are both back in school after starting on different days

Infanta Sofia of Spain is back at school with Princess Leonor. Two days after dropping her big sister off at school, it was Sofia’s turn to put on her uniform and return to the classroom. Although the Spanish Princesses both attend Santa Maria de los Rosales School, they started the school year on different days. The return of students was staggered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sofia began her 2nd year of ESO on Sept. 11, while Leonor started her 4th year of ESO on Sept. 9.

©GC Images



Queen Letizia dropped her daughters off at school on Sept. 11

Queen Letizia was on drop off duty Friday after missing Leonor’s first day back earlier this week. According to HOLA!, the mom of two followed health recommendations, which dictate that students are accompanied by one parent. Instead, King Felipe was joined on Wednesday by his youngest daughter Sofia, who sat in the backseat. Felipe appeared to follow health recommendations on Friday, sitting out from the school run. Like her husband, Letizia did not exit her car on Sept. 11 since parents are not “able to enter the facilities of the School building.”

©WireImage



The sisters started the school year on different days because of the COVID-19 pandemic

After being dropped off by their mother, Sofia, 13, and Leonor, 14, had their temperatures checked by staff. The future Queen of Spain once again styled her golden locks in a braid. Meanwhile, Sofia let her hair down for her first day back at school. The sisters waved to the cameras as they strolled together wearing their matching uniforms, which consist of a pleated skirt, polo and pullover sweater, along with their face masks.

“Permanent use” of surgical masks are “mandatory” for the Spanish Princesses and all students from the age of six “both in classrooms and on internal displacements in the School.” In an effort to prevent the risk of COVID-19, Santa Maria de los Rosales School has acquired sanitary materials and has hired necessary personnel to constantly clean and disinfect classrooms and common places.