Princess Leonor of Spain’s COVID-19 test results revealed

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain’s oldest daughter Princess Leonor has tested negative for COVID-19. The 14-year-old royal underwent a PCR test after one of her classmates was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Although Leonor, who is first in line to the Spanish throne, tested negative, she will continue to quarantine at home, per El Pais. The Princess “will comply with the quarantine that, as a preventive measure, was recommended by the school where she is studying,” according to the outlet’s sources.

Princess Leonor tested negative for COVID-19

Leonor began her fourth year of ESO at Santa Maria de los Rosales School last Wednesday. On Friday, it was reported that one of the Spanish Princess’ classmates had tested positive for COVID-19 and that both Leonor and her younger sister Infanta Sofia would be quarantined as a result.

“Given the detection of a positive case of COVID19 in one of the students of the class to which the Princess of Asturias belongs, the School Center has recommended to parents that the students of the aforementioned class do not attend preventively for the next 14 days, and at the expense of what the health authorities of the Community of Madrid determine. In this sense, the Princess of Asturias will follow the health regulations and indications, as will Their Majesties the Kings and the Infanta Sofía,” the Royal House said in a statement via HOLA!.

Queen Letizia’s daughters are quarantining at home

The Spanish Princesses, who both attend Santa Maria de los Rosales School, returned to school on different days this year. The return of students was staggered because of the pandemic. Sofia, 13, began her second year of ESO two days after her big sister’s first day. The royal siblings were subjected to temperature checks upon their arrival to school last week.

The sisters also sported surgical face masks, which are “mandatory” for all students from the age of six “both in classrooms and on internal displacements in the School.” In an effort to prevent the risk of COVID-19, Leonor and Sofia’s school has acquired sanitary materials and has hired necessary personnel to constantly clean and disinfect classrooms and common places.