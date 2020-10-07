Kate Middleton looks beautiful in blue for first Buckingham Palace event post-coronavirus lockdown

It’s back to business at Buckingham Palace! Prince William and Kate Middleton carried out an engagement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and his wife First Lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace. Sharing a photo from the meeting, Kensington Palace penned: “Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held an audience with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and First Lady Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace 🇬🇧🇺🇦.”

The Ukrainian president also tweeted a photo writing, “People-to-people contacts are always most important for countries. Friendly meeting and conversation with @KensingtonRoyal at Buckingham Palace. 🇺🇦 and 🇬🇧 have a shared vision on a broad range of issues. Looking forward to fruitful cooperation and successful projects together!”

Although the two couples did not wear masks, they did observe social distancing and did not shake hands, according to the Associated Press. Kate looked sophisticated wearing a cornflower blue belted Emilia Wickstead dress, which she teamed with her praline Gianvito Rossi suede pumps. The palace confirmed to PA Media that the audience was the first time Buckingham Palace had been used for a royal engagement since the coronavirus lockdown.

Queen Elizabeth left the London residence for Windsor Castle back in March amid the pandemic. After enjoying her summer holiday in Balmoral, the 94-year-old monarch and Prince Philip left Scotland for Sandringham in September. On Wednesday, it was reported that Her Majesty had returned to Windsor Castle sans her husband.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously said, “Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements. These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice.”