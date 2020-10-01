Meghan Markle shares rare update on how son Archie is doing in California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison has adjusted nicely to life in the states. The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare update on her one year old during a Zoom interview with the Evening Standard to mark the start of the UK’s Black History Month. “We are doing well,” the Suits alum said. “We are very lucky with our little one. He’s just so busy. He’s all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. But we really are just so lucky.”

Meghan Markle revealed that her son Archie is keeping her and Prince Harry on their toes

The couple, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, spoke from their new home in Santa Barbara, California. The Sussexes moved in the $14.65 million property in July. When asked if it’s difficult to not be in the UK to be directly involved in causes close to their hearts, Meghan replied, “I think with COVID, my goodness, everyone has gotten accustomed to what it means to be distanced. The impact of that, whether it’s across the pond or it’s across town, you’re still for the most part through a computer screen.

She continued, “So I think we’ve all had to adapt to how we can have the most impact and influence as possible within the constraints of what’s happened with COVID-19.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched a new campaign in honor of the UK’s Black History Month

Although they are across the pond, the Duke and Duchess have been staying in touch via video. Harry said, “Everything’s been through video, everything’s been in a room, somewhere. So actually it doesn’t matter where in the world that we’ve been, we’ve stayed in touch with, we’ve supported the organizations that we’ve been affiliated with as much as humanly possible.” Meghan added, “Like all of you, we are doing the best that we can and hoping that our passion and our commitment is still felt because it certainly hasn’t wavered.”

In honor of the UK’s Black History Month, the Duke and Duchess have revealed their list of BHM Next Gen Trailblazers, “whose influence is making a positive and lasting impact on British culture.” “Some may question why this is needed, or why we think it is important. For us, it is about education and awareness. As we look at society today, there has been unquestionable progress in the three decades since Black History Month was formally established in the UK, yet in many ways sufficient progress has not been achieved,” Meghan and Harry wrote in an article for the Evening Standard. “We cannot change history, nor can we edit our past. But we can define our future as one that is inclusive, as one that is equal, and one that is colourful.”