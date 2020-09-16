Queen Maxima stuns in recycled gown and gold hairpiece for Prince’s Day

Queen Maxima wore a gold-winning look for Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day) on Tuesday. The Dutch royal recycled her tiered mustard yellow gown by Claes Iversen. Maxima debuted the dress in 2018 and later treated it to achieve a deeper color tone. Instead of a hat, the royal mom of three teamed the striking floor length design on Sept. 15 with a gold headband from Belgian hat designer Maison Fabienne Delvigne and matching gold gloves. The Queen, 49, completed her regal ensemble with the Order Ribbon and the Star of the Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion.

Due to the global pandemic, this year’s ceremony, which marks the opening of the parliamentary year, was held with “fewer people” and “less pageantry” at Grote Kerk in the Hague rather than in the Ridderzaal. Every third Tuesday of September, Budget Day, King Willem-Alexander delivers a speech during the Meeting of the States General. Maxima and her husband were joined by the King’s brother Prince Constantijn and his wife Princess Laurentien for Prince’s Day 2020.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Willem-Alexander expressed his “admiration and gratitude” to healthcare workers and everyone else who has “done all they can to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.” He said, “Nurses and cleaners, special enforcement officers and military personnel, supermarket staff and public transport workers. I’d also like to express my support and sympathy to everyone who has contracted COVID-19, or has lost a loved one. But even for those who haven’t been ill or lost someone, the impact has been enormous.”

Maxima accessorized her gown with a gold headband

The 53-year-old monarch noted that the pandemic “affects us all.” “We feel the crisis at school and at work. We feel the loss of physical contact. And above all, we feel less secure and less confident,” Willem-Alexander said. “Despite everything, a lot of good things have happened in the past few months. We have more appreciation for the country we live in. The fabric of our society has again proven strong. It’s always impressive to see how Dutch people help each other in times of need. It was impressive how, by working together, we were able to get the worst of the restrictions lifted within a couple of months.”

“During the coronavirus crisis, the Netherlands has shown itself to be responsible, united and flexible. Let us keep that up for as long as necessary. And from it let us draw confidence for the future,” the King added. “Because it’s precisely in times of sudden shocks that we need to think about the long term. We owe it to our young people, who in recent months have had to make sacrifices not only in their current lives, but also in terms of their future opportunities.”