Princess Margaret’s dashing grandson reunites with family after ‘world’s toughest rowing race’

After over 40 days, Princess Margaret’s grandson Arthur Chatto returned to London. The 21-year-old son of Lady Sarah Chatto completed the GB Row Challenge, known as the “world’s toughest rowing race,” on Sunday, Aug. 16. Due to the global health crisis, team Exe Endurow, which included Arthur, Charles Bromhead, Harry Lidgley and Oliver Dawe-Lane, was the only team to compete in this year’s challenge because the four university students had been living together as they trained for the race.

The team rowed around Great Britain to raise money for the British Red Cross to help with COVID-19 efforts and Just One Ocean, which is committed to preserving the ocean for future generations. The group’s over 2,000-mile journey began on July 5 at London’s Tower Bridge. After successfully circumnavigating Great Britain, Arthur was greeted in London by his mother Sarah, who is Queen Elizabeth’s niece, and his girlfriend Lizzie Friend. The royal’s 24-year-old brother Samuel and father Daniel were also present for his homecoming.

Arthur, who is 26th in line to the throne, celebrated his accomplishment by jumping into the River Thames with his teammates. “42 days ago we left from Tower Bridge to try and row around Great Britain, and today we are hoping to complete our circumnavigation by rowing under it once more!” Arthur penned on social. “We have all really appreciated your support and positive encouragement: it helped us through the hard times, thank you.”

The royal family member and his team finished the charity row in “42 days 8hrs 23 mins 16 seconds.” Arthur noted that Exe Endurow “became the Youngest team ever to row around Great Britain.” He added, “It was an amazing moment and made it all worth it.”

