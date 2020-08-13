New Meghan and Harry biography reveals details about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship

Although Prince William and Kate Middleton are royal, they split household chores like any other modern couple. The new revealing biography Finding Freedom about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave insight into the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relationship. While Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ parents are known for being hands-on, the tome reveals that the future King is “involved in every aspect of raising his three children,” including “school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework.” “He and Kate, who had an equal partnership when it came to the house, were moden parents,” authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie wrote (via HELLO!).

©Getty Images



‘Finding Freedom’ gave insight into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship

The Duke reportedly “prepared meals as much as Kate did.” The book also claims that when “William and Kate took over the apartment at 1A, they wanted the kitchen to be at the heart of the home.” Omid and Carolyn added, “It wasn’t just practical; it was also symbolic. Like his mother had wanted for him, William desired relatively normal childhoods for his kids, even if his eldest son was destined to be King.”

William recently opened up about him and Kate being a good tag team. “Basically we’re a good sort of team tag session where I come in and have a chat with the children and try to get them to do stuff, and then hand over to Catherine when frankly everything has gone wrong,” the Duke said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast.

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge



The Duke of Cambridge is reportedly involved in every aspect of raising his three children

During his podcast appearance, the dad of three also reflected on his family’s recent lockdown experience. “I found it pretty testing. I’m not going to lie,” William confessed. “Trying to keep the children engaged and interested in some sort of work. It’s been an interesting few months.”

Thanks to homeschooling, the Queen’s grandson learned that his “patience is a lot shorter than” he thought it was. William said, “That’s probably been the biggest eye-opener for me, and that my wife has super patience.”