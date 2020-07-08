Queen Letizia changes up her royal tour summer wardrobe

Queen Letizia switched up her royal tour wardrobe for her visit to the autonomous community of Aragon﻿. While the Spanish royal, 47, has turned heads in summer dresses, a skirt and chic jumpsuit on her previous tour stops, the mom of two opted for a pair of trousers for Wednesday’s trip. Letizia looked polished in the black cropped pants and a cream-colored﻿ sweater. The top, which is from one of the royal’s favorite brands Massimo Dutti and currently retails for $79.90, features puffy sleeves, ribbed trims and a crew neckline. Letizia completed her stylish ensemble with black Castañer ankle tie wedge sandals and her go-to ponytail.

Queen Letizia wore a Massimo Dutti sweater and trousers on July 8

The Queen and King Felipe visited the monastery of San Juan de la Peña on July 8. The royals were on hand for the opening of the Conde de Aranda exhibition space. After touring the grounds, the monarchs made their way to the old town of Jaca, where they walked the streets and greeted well-wishers. Princess Leonor’s parents visited the Jaca Cathedral, where the director of the Diocesan Museum explained to the royals the tradition of placing a white flag on the highest point of the Cathedral, a symbol that indicates the city is free of epidemic. The palace noted, “As the Pyrenees are free of epidemics, the flag was raised.”

Letizia and Felipe wrapped their day holding a meeting at the Ice Pavilion with representatives from the Aragon tourism sector. The King and Queen have been visiting autonomous communities in Spain to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish royal couple visited the autonomous community of Aragon

Prior to Aragon﻿, the royals visited the region of Murcia on Tuesday. Letizia was floral perfection wearing a printed midi skirt from Sweet Matitos, which she teamed with a white Zara draped blouse and her Macarena espadrille wedges. During the visit on July 7, the Queen, who was a journalist prior to marrying Felipe in 2004, showed off her interviewing skills while asking a Frutas La Carrichosa employee questions about her daily routine.

Letizia and Felipe’s tour of Spain has so far included stops in the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Seville and Castile-La Mancha. The pair’s tour kicked off last month in the Canary Islands. At the time, the King said, “We have to raise our spirits and we have to, together, with the aid that is necessary with European solidarity, begin to lift the country again,” adding, “We are recovering, facing a very difficult situation, a very steep uphill, in order to make a real recovery in the economy, social needs and expectations for the future.”