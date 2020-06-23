Royal families have historically favored traditional over original names, but in recent years that custom has changed. From Princess Eugenie and Princess Leonor to Savannah Phillips and Zara Tindall, names have been chosen that might have created surprise at the time but now seem completely normal. Like any family, many royals have chosen to honor a family member or have searched for a special meaning for their child’s name. Meanwhile the Dutch royals seem to have channeled the Kardashians by choosing names all beginning with the same letter for their three daughters!

Here, we take a trip down memory lane to find out some of the most unique royal baby names over the years – and reveal their meanings.