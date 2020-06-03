Prince William and Kate Middleton support ‘the black community today and everyday’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Heads Together campaign is showing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The mental health initiative spearheaded by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media on Tuesday to share a message of solidarity, in addition to resources for those in need of support. “Heads Together stands with the black community. Today and every day. This is a reminder to all that your mental health matters, and our charity partners are there for you if you need support,” the caption read.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Heads Together campaign showed public support for Black Lives Matter

“If you or someone you know is feeling distressed, overwhelmed, anxious or panicked, talking can help. 📲 Text @giveusashoutinsta on 85258 for free and confidential 24/7 support 💻 Visit @themixuk for webchat, group chats, discussions boards and more📞 Call @calmzone between 17:00 - midnight any day to talk about what you‘re going through,” the message continued. “Black Lives Matter. Today and every day.”

Heads Together also added the hashtag Blackout Tuesday to participate in the social media initiative on June 2. Social media users flooded platforms with symbolic black squares to show solidarity for Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the numerous protests that have taken place around the country. Prince William and Kate Middleton are both advocates for mental health. Prince George’s parents and Prince Harry launched Heads Together back in 2016 to end stigma surrounding mental health. During the recent BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the royal dad of three said, “You can’t be ashamed of your mental health.” William added, “You’ve got to be able to look it in the eye and go, I’m gonna deal with it, here we go.”

The Diana Award, a charity set up in memory of the late Princess of Wales, also voiced support for Black Lives Matter on Sunday. “We will not be silent,” the organization tweeted. “We will continue to pursue a world where every young person, irrespective of the colour of their skin, fulfills their potential without the fear of discrimination. We see you. We stand with you. #BlackLivesMatter.”