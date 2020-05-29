Meghan Markle’s ‘secret calls’ revealed

Meghan Markle is keeping busy on the West Coast. Newsweek revealed on Thursday that the Duchess of Sussex has been working with her patronage Mayhew. According to the outlet, Prince Harry’s wife has been making “secret calls” to the animal welfare charity that is fighting to keep homeless individuals with their dogs. “The Duchess has been in touch, I can’t say much more than that. She originally got involved with us back in 2018 because she’s been such a champion of animals and animal welfare,” Sarah Hastelow, PR and media officer for the charity, told Newsweek.

Meghan has been working with her patronage Mayhew during the pandemic

“It’s always been a passion of hers. When she was looking at patronages she got in touch. She really liked the fact we are a bit different and work with the vulnerable pet owners,” Sarah continued. “Other charities don’t have that side so that’s what really drew her to us. It means absolutely everything to people to be able to keep their animals.”

Meghan, an animal lover and dog owner, was named patron of the organization in January of 2019. At the time, the palace said, “The Duchess has long understood the connection between animals and community welfare and has supported various animal rescue centres in Los Angeles.” The charity, which is funded by public donations, works to improve the lives of dogs, cats and people in communities both in London and internationally.

The Duke and Duchess retained their patronages despite stepping away from royal duties

While Meghan and Harry officially stepped away from royal duties in March, they were allowed to retain their patronages. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! UK understands that the Duchess keeps in touch with all the organizations she’s connected to. Meghan and Harry have been participating in video calls with different patronages and organizations while quarantining in Los Angeles. The Sussexes are currently residing at actor Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess celebrated their second wedding anniversary at home with Mexican dishes and margaritas, in addition to their son Archie Harrison’s first birthday.

The royal trio has been enjoying ample family time in the midst of the global health crisis. “There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time. Being able to have family time, so much family that you almost think do I feel guilty having so much family time,” Harry said in April during a video conference with families supported by his patronage WellChild. “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you just are on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that’s happened and then inevitably half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way that you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself in a different room. But as long as you guys are looking after yourselves and looking after each other that is the best that you can do.”