Happy birthday, Queen Máxima! The Netherlands royal marked her 49th in the best way possible while social-distancing at her palace. She baked her favorite cookies! And guess what? We have the royal recipe. Start your ovens!

“At this time I celebrate my birthday at home with a typical Argentinian delicacy: Alfajores from dulce de leche,” the Queen prefaced on the official account of the Royal House of the Netherlands. “I grew up with Alfajores, they are my favorite cookies! I bake them according to my mother’s recipe, which I like to share with you. So you can bake them yourself at home!”