Kate Middleton and Prince William make big change to their social media accounts

The Cambridges have given their social media pages an update! Kensington Palace has changed the profile pictures across their platforms with a recent photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The new picture was taken last month when the royals participated in BBC’s The Big Night In. At the time, the royal family of five coordinated in blue, a nod to NHS workers, as they stepped outside their country home Anmer Hall to applaud key workers who are working amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

©Kensington Palace



Kensington Palace updated its social media pages with a recent photo of the Cambridges

Kate looked spring-ready for the surprise TV appearance wearing a floral print midi dress by Ghost, as did Charlotte who also donned a floral number. Louis sported shorts and a jumper with a Peter Pan collar, while George wore trousers and a checked shirt. Meanwhile, William opted for a pullover sweater over a button-down shirt and trousers.

Prior to the new profile photo, Kensington Palace had been using a photo of the Cambridges, which was taken by Matt Porteous at the royals’ country home in Norfolk back in 2018. Kensington Palace began using the image for social media last spring after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched their now-defunct Sussex Royal account. The previous photo of the Cambridges featured the Duke and Duchess dressed down in jeans with George, Charlotte and then-seven-month-old Louis. The picture was first released for the royals’ 2018 Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family.



The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

The new profile photo shows just how much Louis has grown since the last image. The couple’s youngest child recently celebrated his second birthday last month while under lockdown in the UK. Less than two weeks later, Charlotte rang in her fifth birthday. Despite the “ups and downs” of self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Kate told ITV’s This Morning on May 7 that she and her family are doing “fine.” She said, ”I’m sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things but we’re stuck with homeschooling again, but no they’re unprecedented times really but we’re fine, thank you for asking.”

The Duchess also revealed that her brood has been using video chats to stay in touch with loved ones since they are separated due to the health crisis. “It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great,” Kate shared. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult. It’s hard to explain to a five and a six, nearly seven year old what’s going on.”