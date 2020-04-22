We last got a glimpse at Queen Letizia of Spain’s stylish daughters back in February at the opening of the Spanish parliament. Princess Leonor, 14, and Princess Sofia, 12, are next expected to be seen on April 23 for the Spanish Dia del libro (book day) celebrations. Although, if they do make an appearance it’ll be via Internet connection, it will still be interesting to see their stay-at-home style, and if, as in past occasions, they show their differences in the way they dress. Here’s a look back at some of the royal sisters’ past appearances, two princesses equally stylish but with a slightly different take on fashion.