Queen Margrethe of Denmark traditionally has a balcony wave from the royal palace to celebrate her birthday but in 2020 celebrations for her 80th birthday are very low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Danish Queen, who was married to Prince Henrik from 1967 until his death in 2018, has two sons, Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, and each of them have four children each giving this royal grandmother a fun, busy time when the family gets together! From her eldest Prince Nikolai, a fashion model who has walked the runways of Paris, through to her youngest granddaughter Princess Athena, take a closer look at Queen Margrethe’s grandchildren.