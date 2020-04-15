Prince Christian of Denmark is all grown up in new portraits with dad Frederik and Queen Margrethe

Crown Princess Mary’s son Prince Christian looks every bit the dapper young Prince in new portraits released to mark Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s 80th birthday. On Tuesday, the Danish Royal House shared three new photos of the future King alongside his father Crown Prince Frederik and paternal grandmother, Margrethe. The images were taken in the autumn and winter of 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, at Amalienborg Palace and Fredensborg Palace.

©Per Morten Abrahamsen



Crown Princess Mary’s son looks all grown up in new pictures shared by the Danish Royal House

Mary and Frederik’s firstborn looks all grown up in the pictures sporting a suit and purple print tie, which complements his grandmother’s indigo sheath dress. The 14-year-old Prince was pictured in one photo gazing at his father, while sweetly placing a hand on his grandmother’s shoulder in front of a burning fireplace.

The photos, which are part of a new art portrait series, were taken by Danish photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen, who is best known for his staged photography. The Royal House revealed that the portrait series was created “in an interplay between the photographer’s research and suggestions and The Queen’s own desires.”

©Per Morten Abrahamsen



The pictures are part of a portrait series to mark the Danish Queen‘s 80th birthday

“I am deeply honored that the Royal Danish House has entrusted me with this assignment. It is crucial for the image’s success that you tell a story about what you photograph. That I am able to capture what comes, and that a naturalness comes into the photograph,” the photographer said in a statement. “With the group photograph of The Queen, The Crown Prince and Prince Christian, it was, for example, important that there was an interaction among the three generations, and that came about spontaneously when The Queen put an arm around her son and her grandchild.”

The palace will be publishing new portraits from the series on April 14, 15 and 16, which is when Her Majesty will celebrate her 80th birthday. Every year on her birthday, the Queen receives flowers, however this year because of the current health crisis, she is calling for people to send a bouquet to one of the many older citizens who are experiencing difficulty during the pandemic.

©Per Morten Abrahamsen



Queen Margrethe will celebrate her 80th birthday on April 16

Last month it was announced that the Danish monarch had decided to cancel all of the Royal House’s planned activities and events for her milestone birthday. At the time, she said, “Denmark and the international community stand in a very difficult situation right now. We all have a special responsibility to show consideration for each other and together contribute to helping Denmark successfully get through the very big challenges the country faces.”