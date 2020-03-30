Crown Princess Mary’s children reveal their very different views on homeschooling

After cutting their studies in Switzerland short, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark’s children are adjusting to homeschooling—but it seems some are liking it more than others. Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine joined their parents for a greeting featured in the “Denmark Stands Together” program on Saturday. During the broadcast, the Crown Prince’s children spoke about their experiences studying at their home, Amalienborg Castle.

“I think that homeschooling is really boring,” Vincent, nine, candidly admitted (via Royal Central). Big sister Isabella on the other hand has been enjoying her time at home. The 12-year-old Princess said, “I miss my friends the most, but I actually I think homeschooling is quite fun.” Though she’s away from her classmates, Josephine, nine, has been keeping in touch with her pals. She said, “I have used FaceTime to talk to my friends and it is very nice.” Meanwhile, Future King Christian, 14, confessed, “Well, I miss seeing my friends and spending more time practicing sports and being more active.”

Mary noted that her sons and daughters’ home education “has required some transformation” from her entire family. The Crown Prince acknowledged that the “world looks completely different today than it did just a few weeks ago.” He added, “We all miss our normal everyday lives.” The Danish royal family signed off the video encouraging others to look after each other. In unison they said, “Take care of yourself and take care of one another.”

The young Danish Princes and Princesses returned to Denmark earlier this month due to the pandemic. Mary’s children began their 12-week semester at Lemania-Verbier International School in January. However because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine left Switzerland early. In a statement, the Danish Royal Court said: “Because of the intensifying situation in Denmark in connection with the handling of the spread of COVID-19, the Crown Prince Couple have decided that the family will return home from Switzerland. The Crown Prince Couple find it most natural to return home and stand together with the Danish people during a time that requires much of everyone and when there is a shared responsibility for taking care of each other.”