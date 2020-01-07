Crown Princess Mary’s children relocate to Switzerland

The start of the new year means a change of scenery for the Danish royal children. Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary’s four children—Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—began their studies in Switzerland on Monday, January 6. The royal siblings are attending Lemania-Verbier International School in Bagnes, Switzerland for 12-weeks. The co-ed institution, located in the village of Verbier, offers a bilingual education, in addition to a range of activities and sports, including intensive ski training.

To commemorate the start of their international studies, the Princes and Princesses posed for a scenic photocall with their parents in the Swiss Alps. The royals kept warm in outerwear jackets and, of course, their new school uniforms. Sisters Isabella, 12, and Josephine, eight, twinned in matching pleated grey skirts and blue jackets, as well as black tights and beanies. Christian, 14, and Vincent, eight, also sported blue jackets, in addition to grey trousers. Meanwhile, Mary looked chic in a grey Monclear coat. Along with the photos and video, the palace noted, “With the school stay, the Crown Prince couple wants to give their children a common experience in an international environment.”

It was announced last October that the Danish royal children, who study at Denmark’s Tranegårdsskolen, would be going abroad and that their mother would be joining them. A statement at the time read: "When the school stay is complete, all four children will continue their schooling in their current classes at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte. The Crown Princess will primarily stay with the children in Switzerland during the period, and the Crown Prince will be with the family when there are opportunities in his schedule. As a result of the children's schooling, the Crown Princess's official activities in Denmark will be reduced."