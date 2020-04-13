Prince William takes on new job during COVID-19 pandemic

The Duke of Cambridge has taken on a new role amid the ongoing health crisis. It was announced on April 12 that Prince William has become Patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) for 2020. Last week, the royal dad of three spoke via video chat to grassroots charities who are recipients of NET’s newly launched Coronavirus Appeal to hear about the challenges they are facing due to the current pandemic and how they are using NET funding to support their communities.

On April 9, William sat down for a video conference with Jacky Crawford, who is head of service at Moorland Community Charity. The charity runs a food bank and is delivering freshly cooked hot meals to a number of isolated individuals. “There’s nothing like a crisis to bring you all together,” Jacky told William. The future King concurred, saying: “I think Britain is at its best, weirdly, when we’re in a crisis. That community spirit and community feel comes rushing back quicker than anything else.”

The Duke also spoke with Natalie Webster, who runs Dal Dy Dir—a community farm in Wales that supports people with disabilities and other marginalized groups. “It’s got to be reassuring for everyone when so much is changing around them to know that you’re still there and your team are still looking out for them,” William told her. During their chat, Prince George’s father pointed out that Natalie’s sheep and chickens were “running amuck” behind her. He laughed, “Good luck.”

William and wife Kate Middleton attended the NET’s launch back in November. NET was created in 2019 following discussions on how to effectively respond to national emergencies. The trust works with charities and other bodies to direct public donations to NET appeals, and to distribute funds to community foundations across the UK. Since being launched last month, the Coronavirus Appeal—which aims to help those most affected by the coronavirus outbreak—has raised millions of pounds.

In a video shared on the NET’s website, William praised the people of the UK’s “unique ability” to come together whenever adversity strikes. “I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly with the outbreak of COVID-19 that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped. But now more than ever I’m grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists,” he said. “It will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channeled in the best possible way.”