Kate Middleton reveals who is eating all the Easter chocolates at home

Someone in the Cambridge household has a sweet tooth it seems. The Duchess of Cambridge revealed on Wednesday that her husband Prince William has been eating their Easter chocolates. The revelation came as the couple participated in a video call with staff from Casterton Primary Academy. After exchanging Easter wishes, the Duke said, “There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” Kate Middleton then told her husband, “You keep eating it!”—hopefully there will still be plenty for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Easter Sunday!

William and the Duchess called staff from the school—which is a partner of Kate’s patronage Place2Be and part of the Pendle Education Trust—to thank them for their hard work and dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kensington Palace shared snippets of the video chat on social media writing, “Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication - and to wish the children a very Happy Easter.”

The teachers and students were all sporting Easter Bunny ears as they conversed with the royal couple. William joked, “If we had known, we would have put ours on too.” During the video session, the children proudly showed the Duke and Duchess pictures they drew of their key worker parents. Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of the Pendle Education Trust, revealed to The Daily Mail that the kids also asked William and Kate who is “the best famous person” they have met. “I bet they don‘t get asked very often,” Anita said. “The Duchess said that Prince George has been watching lots of David Attenborough’s Blue Planet so that would probably be hers. The Duke said his favorite people weren’t actually famous.”

©Getty Images



Prince William and Kate thanked teachers for their service via video chat

Kate looked stylish working from home in a mustard yellow puff sleeve Zara sweater and her Catherine Zoraida fern leaf earrings. Meanwhile, William opted for a blue button-down shirt. “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers. They’re doing a great job,” the future King said. Kate added, ”For all the parents, who are key workers, to know that their children, the normality is there for them and they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really, really well done and to all of you, I know it’s not easy circumstances, but it’s fantastic.”