The Queen’s annual birthday parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus©Getty Images
ROYAL NEWS

Why Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton won’t be at this year’s Trooping the Colour

The Queen’s annual birthday parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus

By Alexandra Hurtado

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Trooping the Colour has been canceled. Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade was scheduled to take place on June 13. However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Buckingham Palace said, "In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."

The Queen's annual birthday parade has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak©Getty Images
The Queen's annual birthday parade has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak

While the Queen’s actual birthday is April 21, Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of British Sovereigns for over 260 years. In recent years, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, who made his debut last year, and Prince Charles have joined Her Majesty on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the celebration.

MORE:

What is the status of the British royals post-Prince Charles' COVID-19 diagnosis

Trooping the Colour is the latest royal event to be canceled because of the coronavirus. Princess Beatrice’s palace wedding reception, originally set for May, has been canceled, as have the Queen’s garden parties. Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s Invictus Games have been postponed until 2021.

The royal-studded event takes place every June to mark the monarch's birthday©Getty Images
The royal-studded event takes place every June to mark the monarch's birthday

On March 25, Clarence House revealed that the first member of the British royal family, Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19. The future King is currently self-isolating in Scotland with wife Camilla, whose results came back negative. Following Charles’ diagnosis, Buckingham Palace shared an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health saying, "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.” The Queen is currently at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip and will likely stay there beyond the Easter period.

Related Video:

King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more