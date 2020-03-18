This Princess flew across the world to surprise her love ‘before being locked down’ during pandemic

If actions speak louder than words, then Princess Märtha Louise’s recent gesture was a declaration of her love for her boyfriend, Shaman Durek. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Norwegian royal traveled across the world to see the spiritual guide prior to the United States suspending travel from Europe for 30 days in an effort to combat COVID-19. Sharing two selfies of himself with Märtha Louise, Shaman wrote, “Love is more than words, it's an action, a declaration. My favorite scene from the @titanicmovieis when Rose said " You jump I jump" That is a declaration and a action of love. This world as we know is needing more actions of love, especially with everything going on right now.”

“Less hate, less judgment, less pointing the fingers and a whole lot more of love please. My love @princessmarthalouise aka @iam_marthalouise without even telling me showed up at my door before being locked down. She literally flew across the world to see me before her country boarders where closed. Just to see me before she couldn't anymore, even if it was just for 2 days,” he continued. “It was the best 2 days in my life for me and my family. When she surprised me I cried like a baby because that is love to me. Taking action! I know this women loves me as much as I love her.”

Shaman noted that “demonstrating acts of love” are greater than simply “saying it.” The gifted healer suggested washing dishes, taking out the trash and surprising “your love” with a gift or massage. “Just do something so off the wall. Like going straight to the airport with your kids no bags, no nothing and jump on a plane just to see the one you love,” he penned. “Tribe, that is love. Love you my sweet sweet Martha. You amazing, beautiful, powerful, wise women who makes me a better man. You jump I jump. ❤ Tribe, tag someone you will jump for.” He added, “I love you all! We are weathering this storm with grace. You were born for victory.”

©Princess Martha Louise



The Norwegian Princess traveled across the world to visit her boyfriend amid the coronavirus outbreak

Märtha went public with her relationship with Shaman last May. The pair shut down rumors of a split in February sharing a passionate kiss. The pair was seen engaging in PDA during a romantic getaway in Hawaii. Addressing reports of a split, the spiritual guru texted the Norwegian newspaper VG, writing, “Märtha Louise is my twin-flame. We do not care about these rumours.”