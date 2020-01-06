Princess Martha Louise’s boyfriend Shaman Durek breaks silence on Ari Behn’s death

Two days after Ari Behn was laid to rest, his ex-wife Princess Märtha Louise’s boyfriend, Shaman Durek, broke his silence on the late author’s tragic death. The spiritual guide and gifted healer took to his social media account on Sunday (January 5), to share a statement that read: “Out of deep respect for Märtha and Ari’s children, I will not comment on the passing of their father, not now nor later, other than to say I am so incredibly sad for their loss.” Shaman simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

©Märtha Louise



The royal's boyfriend broke his silence on the death of Ari Behn

The spiritual guru’s words followed Märtha Louise’s moving social media tribute on Friday, January 3. Addressing Ari’s death for the first time, the Norwegian royal, who shared daughters Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11, with her ex, penned, “Dear Ari, We were supposed to be together at Christmas and celebrating. We had all been looking forward to it. And we are so infinitely sad and sorry for the loss of just you, because you were the girls' warm, funny, wise and good dad that they so dearly miss. We miss the funny comments, your fine viewpoints, the poetic tone, the overflowing compliments, the great love you had for them. Today you would have been so proud of them. But now there is a void where you were, because no one can ever replace you with our beautiful girls. And it is so painful to think that you would leave the earth. We are in deep sorrow and pain all together.”

“An invisible illness took over you more and more, because that's when the mental health fails. For a long time, we gradually saw you disappear, but we held on to the belief that this would go well. Your family fought for you. They have been there for you day and night,” she continued. “You are and will continue to be deeply missed, Ari. And I feel sad that you never really understood how loved you were. I hope that we who are left can be good at praising each other and saying the nice words to each other. For we have this life to share just how happy we are for each other and what wonderful qualities we see in each other. We keep you in love, Ari, and move on with your words: Every day is a party and you are a piece of jewelry.”

©Getty Images



Princess Märtha Louise and her daughters said goodbye to Ari Behn on Jan. 3

Ari took his own life on Christmas Day. The dad of three’s funeral was held on January 3 at the Oslo Cathedral. Ari’s oldest daughter Maud delivered an emotional eulogy at the somber service, which was attended by King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Daniel of Sweden. “We could never imagine that our own father would leave us. It's nobody's fault. We cannot blame ourselves,” Maud said in her remarks. “Suicide is like a deadly disease. Dad must have been so tired that he saw no other way out.”

“Everyone deserves love and joy. It is never a weakness to ask for help but strength,” the teen, who revealed that her father used to call her a “sparkling diamond,” added. “We wish we could give you a very last hug. We love you, Dad - you're a sparkling diamond, you too.”