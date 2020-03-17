Prince William and Kate Middleton share moving update on St. Patrick’s Day after missing parade

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday after not attending the annual parade. The Duke, who has been Colonel since 2011, and Duchess of Cambridge have traditionally celebrated with the Irish Guards at the Cavalry Barracks. The parade did not take place this year due to a majority of the Regiment being deployed overseas. Instead, William and Kate paid tribute by sharing photos of the Irish Guards in South Sudan, as well as Iraq, where a large number of the Battalion is on a six-month tour focused on training security forces.

“Happy St Patrick’s Day!” Kensington Palace’s post began. “In the absence of the annual #StPatricksDay Parade with the @IrishGuards (as the majority of the Regiment are on deployment overseas 🌍), of which The Duke of Cambridge has been Colonel since 2011, we’re sharing more on where the Irish Guards will be working this St Patrick’s Day.”

“The Irish Guards, known affectionately throughout the Army as ‘the Micks’, is an Irish regiment which has proven its loyalty and grit on many tough operations,” the caption read in part. “A truly diverse Regiment, the Irish Guards draws from soldiers all over the British Isles, Ireland and across the Commonwealth. As the Regiment’s motto challenges, ‘Quis Separabit’ — ‘Who Shall Separate Us?’”

©WireImage



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not attend the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17

At parades in the past, Kate would pass out shamrocks to the regiment. While the couple did not publicly celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, they got a jump-start on the holiday earlier this month visiting Ireland at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The Duke and Duchess showed off their couple style coordinating in green for their arrival to Dublin.

Over the weekend, Kate enjoyed downtime with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The mom of three and her kids were spotted clothing shopping near their home, Anmer Hall, amid the coronavirus pandemic. One shopper told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, "[The Duchess] was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved.”