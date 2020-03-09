Mom-to-be Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg shows off baby bump

Bump, there it is! Princess Stéphanie proudly showed off her growing baby bump last week. The Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, 36, joined her husband, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, at the opening of artist Jean-Marie Biwer’s exhibition at the Grand Duke Jean Museum of Modern Art (Mudam) on March 5. The mom-to-be glowed wearing a long-sleeve cream blouse and black trousers. Stéphanie appeared to be in good spirits as she viewed the exhibit, while cradling her bump.

Très impliquée dans la promotion de la scène artistique contemporaine luxembourgeoise, la Grande-Duchesse héritière est la présidente du conseil d’administration de la Fondation Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean depuis 2016.

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg noted that the Hereditary Grand Duchess is “very involved in the promotion of the Luxembourgish contemporary art scene” and has been the president of the board of directors of the Mudam since 2016.

Stéphanie and Guillaume announced in December that they are expecting their first child together. At the time, a statement from the palace read: “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their first child.” “The birth is scheduled for May," the Marshall of the Court's statement continued. "The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

LL.AA.RR. le Grand-Duc héritier et la Grande-Duchesse héritière ont participé hier soir au pré-vernissage de l’artiste Jean-Marie Biwer au Mudam. @mudamlux

The couple’s baby will be second in line to the throne of Luxembourg, following his or her father Guillaume, who is the oldest child of Grand Duke Henri Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. Belgian-born Stéphanie and Guillaume tied the knot in 2012. Back in 2016, the Princess told French magazine Point de Vue that having children wasn’t in her near future. She said, "I don't have any plans to become a mother. For the moment, I'm enjoying spending time with my husband."

