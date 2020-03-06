Kate Middleton and Prince William share romantic moment in Ireland

Kate Middleton only has eyes for her real-life Prince Charming. Kensington Palace shared a loved-up photo on Friday of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from their recent royal visit to Ireland. In the image, Kate is seen gazing adoringly at Prince William following their romantic Howth cliff walk earlier this week. The couple shared a rare moment of PDA during the walk on March 4, linking arms as they strolled together taking in the scenic views. In addition to the stunning snapshot, the palace also included a collage of letters that the couple received during their three-day trip. “Swipe to see a sample of some of the lovely letters we received during #RoyalVisitIreland 📝 thank you to everyone that took the time to write to The Duke and Duchess,” the caption read.

The Duke expressed his love for his wife of nearly nine years while greeting well-wishers in Galway on Thursday. Royal fan Angela Moran told PEOPLE, “I said to [William] that I really admired him and Catherine and he said thank you very much,” adding, “I said I love her and he said, ‘I do too, nice of you to say so.’”

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess had a rare PDA moment during their romantic walk on March 4

The royals showed off their couple style kicking off their trip in coordinated outfits. On the last day of their royal visit, William and Kate met performers at an event to mark the 2020 European Capital of Culture, which will be hosted in Galway. At the engagement, the royal mom of three opened up about her oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s latest hobbies. “It has been so interesting hearing all the storytelling over the last couple of days. I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte along, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn the guitar,” Kate said.

©Getty Images



William and Kate attended a special event in Galway on March 5

The Duchess also shared, “Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination." William added: "And their flexibility, it's really good for their long-term health, isn't it? We went to watch the Cirque du Soleil recently, it was amazing."