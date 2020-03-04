Kate Middleton recycles coat from more than a decade ago

Thrifty Kate Middleton strikes again! The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her sustainable style on Wednesday, March 4, during her royal visit to Ireland. The mom of three stepped out recycling a Reiss coat that she first publicly wore over a decade ago. Kate has owned the piece since her pre-royal days. The Duchess wore the cream outerwear to a birthday party in 2007 that she attended with Prince William and again in 2008 to the Duke of Cambridge’s RAF graduation.

Kate wore the Reiss coat in 2008 to Prince William's RAF graduation

In Ireland, Kate teamed the double-breasted design with a polka dot print Equipment blouse, black skinny jeans, Russell & Bromley ankle boots, and in a nod to her host country, Daniella Draper earrings that featured shamrocks. Princess Charlotte’s parents kicked off day two of their royal visit in Dublin visiting Jigsaw, which is a mental health support service for young people. The couple participated in a conversation with community campaigners, teachers, parents and coaches, where they heard about heard about Jigsaw's work.

Following the visit, the royals dropped by Savannah House, a residential facility run by the social justice charity Extern, in County Kildare. William and Kate hopped in the kitchen for some cooking with youngsters. Later in the day, the Duke and Duchess will visit the Research Farm in County Meath to hear more about their work to promote sustainable farming across the country, and at night will attend a reception in central Dublin.

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled her Reiss coat on March 4, 2020

William and Kate, whose royal visit began on Tuesday, undertook the trip at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to “highlight the many strong links between the UK and Ireland.” The palace previously stated: “The UK’s links with Ireland are extensive, and The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people.”