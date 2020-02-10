Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Phillips to separate from his wife Autumn

More sad news for Queen Elizabeth as news breaks that her grandson Peter Phillips and his wife of 12 years Autumn Philips are separating — just on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split as senior royals in the British Royal Family. In an official statement, the couple revealed that it was a joint decision on behalf of the two and how they are choosing to both stay in their home of Gloucestershire and continue to co-parent their two young daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven. The separation was said to have taken place last year with both families and HM The Queen having been informed of their decision prior.

Peter and Autumn were married in 2008

In a joint statement released by the couple, they shared, “After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate. They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one. The couples first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah (9) and Isla (7).”

The pair have two daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven

The official statement continued, “Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co parent their children. Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.”

