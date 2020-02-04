Sweden’s Princess Estelle, 7, has big royal news!

Though she’s only seven years old, Princess Estelle already has already has a big royal project, her very own foundation. The Swedish Royal Court announced on Tuesday, February 4, the launch of the Prinsessan Estelles Kulturstiftelse (translated to Princess Estelle's Cultural Foundation). According to the court, the purpose of the future Queen’s foundation is to promote cultural activities in Sweden. The initial focus of the foundation will be to continue the sculpture exhibition at Kungliga Djurgården this summer.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's daughter has her own royal foundation

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel want to emphasize the importance of art and culture with the foundation, which aims to make contemporary art available. The foundation’s business manager, Sara Sandström Nilsson, said in a statement, “The hope is that the art experiences will lead to many unexpected conversations and generally increased curiosity for culture.”

Estelle’s foundation is based on a strong royal tradition to promote cultural life in Sweden. The royal court noted that all activities will be financed through private donations. The Princess’ father, Prince Daniel, is on the board. News of the Princess’ foundation comes ahead of Estelle’s eighth birthday on February 23.

The future Queen of Sweden turns eight on Feb. 23

Back in 2017, Victoria revealed that she is already preparing her oldest child for her future role as Queen by discussing her official travels with Estelle. “I think my parents made it very good and educational,” the Crown Princess, who is also a mom to son Prince Oscar, said. “They started very often from their travels and their visits in order to speak about Sweden and also in order to speak about the weight to lead forward with Sweden, Swedish valuations, Swedish research and technology. In this way, it becomes, of course, a natural attitude to what the role of such means but also what you are able to assist with.”

“[Estelle] is five years old, but she’s not too young,” Victoria added at the time. “On the contrary, she was very interested and receptive. I think we have an obligation as parents and adults to stimulate curiosity.”