Meghan Markle returns to Hollywood with Disney deal after shocking news

The Duchess of Sussex is swiftly shifting from real life royalty to entertainment royalty. It’s been revealed that Meghan Markle signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to a wildlife charity. The 38-year-old former Suits star lent over her voice talents to the media conglomerate in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organization that aims to protect the species from poaching. According to the Times, her voiceover work was recorded before she and Prince Harry left for their recent holiday break in Canada.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seek a more private life with their son Archie

This news rides the shockwaves sent by the Sussex’s startling announcement that they’re stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Although for charity, Meghan’s voiceover deal might be a way for her to dip a toe back into the waters of Hollywood and eventually work to be "financially independent" from the British royals.



Prince Harry and Meghan shocked the world this past Wednesday, January 8, when they took to social media to announce their future plans. Queen Elizabeth has now instructed palace aides to help the couple find a "workable solution" for their future roles. Senior courtiers quickly began discussions on Thursday and sources told our sister magazine HELLO! that they hope to come up with a plan, allowing Harry and Meghan to pursue their vision, within days rather than weeks. "They want to try to do something different and the family is resolved to help them see if it can be done," said an insider. "There is a lot to do, but people are calm and focused on making this work."

Meghan and Harry were last seen visiting Canada House

Amid the media frenzy, Meghan flew to Canada on Thursday to be with her baby son Archie. The royal couple had left their eight-month-old in the care of his nanny and the Duchess' close friend Jessica Mulroney. The Sussexes were seen in public for the first time since November on Tuesday as they visited Canada House to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received during their stay in Vancouver.