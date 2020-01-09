Royal Family looking to find a ‘workable solution’ that will fit Prince Harry and Meghan’s needs

Sounds like Queen Elizabeth II,Prince CharlesandPrince William are teaming up to helpPrince HarryandMeghan Markle with their royal transition out as senior members of the British Royal Family. A source told HELLO! that Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace aides are working together with aides from the official office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in order to get a speedy transition and “workable solution” underway.

©GC Images



The surprise announcement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step down shocked many with its suddenness so soon into 2020

A royal insider shared with HELLO!, “They want to try to do something different and the family is resolved to help them see if it can be done. There is a lot to do, but people are calm and focused on making this work.”

The source also explained, “People are a bit surprised and a bit hurt by it all but they are family [by the announcement]. They want to help the couple try to find an answer to his question. It’s not straightforward. They need to hear more about what kind of work they are planning to do but it’s not a case of saying ‘this isn’t possible’. That’s now what has to be worked through.”

©Chris Allerton



Royal sources are saying that the Royal Family is set on helping Harry and Meghan paved their way

Another source revealed that the sudden announcement that was made by Harry and Meghan didn’t cause any anger among the Royal family. Their announcement to step down as senior members of the family was announce on Wednesday, January 8, via their social media account @sussexroyal, causing quite the stir globally.