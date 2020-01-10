Meghan and Harry return to social media amid royal shake-up

It seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping calm and carrying on despite setting off shockwaves this week with their decision to step back from their senior royal roles. Two days after their shocking announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to social media to share unseen photos from their recent outing to the Hubb Community Kitchen. The pair made the visit on Tuesday prior to undertaking their first official engagement of the year at Canada House.

In the newly released images, the couple was pictured interacting and sitting down for a meal with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. Alongside the slideshow, Sussex Royal penned: “Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and ‘Together, Our Community Cookbook.’ These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbours who had been displaced from the fire.”

“With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness,” the caption continued. “The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond.”

©GettyImages



Meghan Markle made her first appearance in nearly two months on January 7

Meghan and Harry have visited the kitchen before on different occasions, both together and separate. Back in 2018, the former American actress helped the women create their cookbook, and even wrote the foreword, marking her first solo project as a member of the royal family. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO, the Duchess wanted to “check in” on the group on Tuesday following her and Harry’s six-week break from royal duties.

After the private kitchen visit, the royal couple visited Canada House to thank High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality they received during their recent stay in Canada. One day later, Meghan and Harry announced their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family so they can “carve out a progressive new role within” the monarchy. The pair also intends to divide their time between the UK and North America. The Duchess reportedly left the UK on Thursday evening to reunite with her son Archie, whom she left in Canada. It was previously reported that Her Majesty has instructed aides to find a “workable solution” for Meghan and Harry.