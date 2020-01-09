Meghan heads back to Canada to reunite with Archie after royal bombshell: Report

After causing shockwaves with their decision to step back from their senior roles in the royal family, Meghan Markle is reportedly returning to Canada to reunite with their eight-month-old son Archie Harrison, who stayed behind the country. People magazine was first to report that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby boy remained in Canada, while the royal couple returned across the pond to visit Canada House. Royal Reporter Omid Scobie reported on Thursday that Archie “has been under the careful watch” of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny.

©Meghan Markle/Sussex Royal



The Duke and Duchess reportedly left their son Archie in Canada while they returned to London for their first engagement of 2020

The Sussexes spent the holiday season in Canada. Last month, a spokesperson for the royal couple said Harry and Meghan’s decision to base themselves in Canada reflected the “importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.” “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the palace spokesperson added. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The Duke and Duchess returned to their royal duties on Tuesday after taking six-weeks off. The pair visited London’s Canada House to thank the high commissioner and staff for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in the country. “I want to say Happy New Year and thank you, and as my husband said, my goodness it was just such an incredible time that we were able to have there and with our son too,” Meghan told staff members. “And just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people, but also to walk around and to see just the beauty of Canada. To see Archie go ‘ahhh’ when you walk by to see how stunning it is, so it’s meant a lot to us and it’s just important for us to start the year here [Canada House] and say thank you.”

©GettyImages



Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny reportedly looked after Archie

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry announced that they planned to carve out “a progressive new role” within the monarchy. They said, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” They royal couple also noted, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”

Hours after the news broke, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that discussions with Meghan and Harry were “at an early stage.” The palace added, “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.” On Thursday it was reported that Her Majesty has instructed aides to find a “workable solution” for the Duke and Duchess.

