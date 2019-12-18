George’s mini-me! Prince Louis looks all grown up at first public outing in months - See all the pictures

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s baby boy is all grown up. Prince Louis was spotted arriving to his “Gan Gan,” Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas lunch on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child has certainly grown since royal fans last saw him at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match in July. Louis sported a festive green sweater from Amaia Kids that featured white snowflakes for the outing on December 18. Kate made sure that her one-year-old son looked sharp for the Queen’s luncheon brushing Louis’ hair off to the side.

©GettyImages



Prince Louis looked adorable for the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch on Dec. 18

Many fans were quick to point out the resemblance between Louis and his older brother, Prince George. “He is George's twin,” one tweeted, while another wrote, “Prince Louis Is The Spitting Image of Prince George He’s Absolutely Gorgeous !!”

Louis appeared alert as he arrived to the palace with mom Kate and sister Princess Charlotte, who smiled for the cameras. William and George were spotted driving in a separate car, though the Cambridges later departed the palace together. The Duchess got into the holiday spirit wearing a red tartan dress from one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead, while Charlotte donned a Little Alice London Nutcracker dress that featured panel smocking, a velvet Peter Pan collar and piping on short puff sleeves.

©GettyImages



Kate wore a festive red tartan dress for the palace luncheon

Her Majesty hosts a Christmas lunch every year for her family. Noticeably absent from this year’s gathering were Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie Harrison. It was previously reported that the Sussexes would not attend since they are currently taking a break from royal duties. Harry and Meghan will also not be joining the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas, though the Cambridges will.

©GettyImages



Princess Charlotte smiled as she arrived to the palace with her mom and baby brother

Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, will reportedly make their debut this year walking with the royals for the first time from Sandringham House, where the Queen hosts Christmas, to St. Mary Magdalene Church for service on December 25. A royal source told The Sun, “It’s the picture all royal fans want to see. The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn’t want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now.”

©GettyImages



Prince George drove to Buckingham Palace with his dad Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge recently opened up about one of the royal family’s holiday traditions on A Berry Royal Christmas. She shared, “William’s family tradition is to open Christmas presents on Christmas Eve, which is really lovely.”