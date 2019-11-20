Being a member of the British royal family may sound like a fairytale to some as a title within The Firm may come with its perks and privileges. However, as a representative of the British monarchy, royals are expected to follow a set of guidelines (some more strict than others) to be a part of the Queen’s inner circle. It’s very unlikely that you will see Kate Middleton stop to take a selfie with royal fans, or that Prince Harry will stop to sign autographs during royal events or engagements, and that’s because of the royal protocol they have agreed to follow.

Keep reading to learn more about the royal rule book and the guidelines they have to follow.

