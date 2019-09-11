Queen Letizia and King Felipe were like any other proud parents dropping their kids off at school. The hands-on mom and dad drove their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía to Madrid's Santa Maria de los Rosales on Wednesday, September 11. The Princesses have been attending the school, which their dad Felipe was once a student of, since they were young. Leonor and Sofía's return to school follows a fun-filled summer attending camp in the United States and vacationing with their family in Mallorca. The royals were all smiles as they made their way from their car into the school. Future Queen Leonor, 13, officially started her third year of secondary education (9th grade), while Sofia, 12, began her first year (7th grade). Judging by their smiles, the Princesses looked happy to be reuniting with their classmates.

