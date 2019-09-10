Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis 'loves' to smell flowers
The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her son Prince Louis loves smelling flowers.
Kate made a surprise appearance on Tuesday, September 10, to open her Back to Nature play garden at the Royal Horticultural Society's garden at Wisley.
The Duchess showed off her maternal skills as she greeted a toddler at the festival.
The royal mom of three was all smiles at the event, which celebrated the value of communities to our wellbeing and marks the culmination of the RHS garden project.
Kate looked garden-ready in a floral print shirt dress by Emilia Wickstead and her Monsoon Fleur wedges.
