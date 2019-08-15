Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander mourn death of Dutch Princess

The Dutch royal family is mourning the loss of Princess Christina. The royal, who suffered from bone cancer for several years, passed away on Friday, August 16, in The Hague. She was 72. Christina was the youngest sister of former Queen Beatrix of The Netherlands.

Following her death, Beatrix, as well as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima released a statement. “We are sad because of the death of our dear sister and aunt,” they said. “Christina was a striking personality with a warm heart. With her musical drive and talent she managed to touch many. We cherish the many beautiful memories of her.”

Princess Christina was born on February 18, 1947 at Soestdijk Palace in Baarn. She is the fourth daughter of Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard. Her first name was Marijke, but in 1963 she decided to use her second name Christina.

King Willem-Alexander’s maternal aunt married Jorge Pérezy Guillermo, who was born in Havana, Cuba, in 1975. The couple had three children, Bernardo, 42, Nicolás, 40, and Juliana, 37, before divorcing in 1996. Christina’s marriage to Jorge removed her from the line of succession to the Dutch throne. The late royal was a singer and trained as a dance therapist.

In 2017, the palace revealed that the Queen’s sister had bone cancer. Christina is reportedly set to become the first Dutch royal to be cremated. Members of the Dutch royal family are normally laid to rest in the royal crypt in Delf. The Princess’ remains are being transferred to the Fagel Dome on the grounds of Noordeinde Palace.