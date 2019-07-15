Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands will be flying in style come next month. The couple’s new plane has been revealed, and to say it’s fit for a royal would be an understatement. The government aircraft is a Boeing 737 Business Jet that features luxuries one would expect at a hotel and not in the air. From Internet to a shower, the amenities onboard make the aircraft ideal for the monarchs’ long trips abroad. Passengers can work online and watch movies while flying—great news for the couple’s young daughters, Crown Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, should they want to entertain themselves.