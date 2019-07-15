Meghan Markle makes bombshell confession about her royal life

Meghan Markle has found herself on the receiving end of criticism and negative press since marrying Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex admitted in a surprising exchange with Pharrell that the backlash hasn’t been easy. At the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday, the Happy singer told (via Entertainment Tonight) the former American actress, “[I’m] so happy for your union."

©GettyImages



Meghan chatted with Pharrell at the UK premiere of Disney's The Lion King on July 14

He continued, "Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate. I just wanted to tell you, it's so significant for so many of us. Seriously,” to which Meghan replied, "Thank you, they don't make it easy."

The bombshell admission comes days after Serena Williams addressed criticism surrounding her royal pal. “I didn’t know there was negative media out there. Any time I see her name attached to anything, I don’t read it,” the tennis player said. "She couldn’t be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she’s always there, and that’s all I want to be to her.”

©GettyImages



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also met Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the movie premiere in London

Harry and Meghan met Pharrell as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Disney premiere on Sunday, July 14. After her royal encounter, the Single Ladies singer told reporters that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “so sweet.” Beyoncé, who called Meghan “my princess,” had nothing but kind words for her longtime royal fan. “Your baby is so beautiful,” the Grammy winner told Meghan. “We love you guys.”

The Lion King premiere marked the Suits alum’s first red carpet as a royal. It was also parents' night out for Prince Harry and Meghan, who left their newborn son Archie Harrison at home. The evening was no doubt special, as the Duke and Duchess enjoyed a date at the West End stage production of The Lion King back in December 2016 during the early stages of their relationship.