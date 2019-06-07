Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
TheBritish royal family was out in full force to celebrate their consummate monarch Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday at Trooping the Colour 2019 - and oh, what a colorful a day it was! From Prince Louis' beyond adorable balcony debut to a surprise and stylish appearance from Meghan Markle, this regal affair did not disappoint. Lucky for you, we've compiled all the bright and shiny highlights from the beginning to the end right here - so start trooping!
